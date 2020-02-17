Xavier vs. St. John's odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 17 predictions from proven model

The St. John's Red Storm and the Xavier Musketeers are set to square off in a Big East matchup at 6:30 p.m. ET Monday at Madison Square Garden. The Red Storm are 14-11 overall and 11-5 at home, while Xavier is 16-9 overall and 3-5 on the road. Xavier has won three of its past four games. St. John's has lost three of their past five. The Musketeers are favored by 1.5 points in the latest St. John's vs. Xavier odds, while the over-under is set at 141. Before entering any Xavier vs. St. John's picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

Here are several college basketball odds for Xavier vs. St. John's:

St. John's vs. Xavier spread: St. John's +1,5

St. John's vs. Xavier over-under: 141 points

St. John's vs. Xavier money line: St. John's 110, Xavier -131

What you need to know about St. John's

St. John's had enough points to win and then some against the Providence Friars last Wednesday, taking the contest 80-69. Four players scored in double digits: LJ Figueroa (19), Julian Champagnie (14), Rasheem Dunn (13), and Marcellus Earlington (12). The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the Red Storm.

What you need to know about Xavier

The Musketeers were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap last week as they fell 66-61 to the Butler Bulldogs. Tyrique Jones dropped a double-double on 19 points and 10 boards. It was his 17th double-double. The Butler reserves outscored Xavier's 23-6.

Xavier won the last meeting with St. John's on January 5, 75-67.

