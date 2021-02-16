The Xavier Musketeers and the St. John's Red Storm are set to square off in a Big East battle at 8:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Carnesecca Arena. St. John's is 13-8 overall and 8-2 at home, while the Musketeers are 11-3 overall and 2-1 on the road. Xavier enters Tuesday's matchup having won three of its last four games. St. John's, meanwhile, has won six of its last seven.

The Red Storm are favored by 1.5-points in the latest St. John's vs. Xavier odds from William Hill Sportsbook, and the over-under is set at 154.5.

St. John's vs. Xavier spread: St. John's -1.5

St. John's vs. Xavier over-under: 154.5 points

What you need to know about St. John's

St. John's was close but no cigar last week as the Red Storm fell 76-73 to the Butler Bulldogs. The top scorer for St. John's was guard Julian Champagnie (19 points). Champagnie paces the Red Storm in scoring and rebounding, averaging 19.7 points and 7.4 rebounds per game. Champagnie filled the stat sheet in St. John's 69-61 loss to Xavier in January, finishing with 15 points, nine rebounds, two assists, one block and one steal.

St. John's has also fared well against the spread this season. In fact, the Red Storm are 8-1 against the spread in their last nine games. St. John's is also 5-0 ATS in its last five games at home.

What you need to know about Xavier

Meanwhile, Xavier came up short against the Connecticut Huskies this past Saturday, falling 80-72. Forward Zach Freemantle put forth a good effort for the losing side as he dropped a double-double with 30 points and 15 rebounds. Freemantle is averaging 16.1 points and 8.6 rebounds per game, both of which lead the Musketeers.

Despite suffering a setback in their last outing, the Musketeers will enter Tuesday's contest confident they can pull off the upset. That's because Xavier has dominated this series over the years. In fact, Xavier is 10-0 in its last 10 meetings against the Red Storm.

