The Xavier Musketeers (10-10) will try to get back above the .500 mark when they host the St. John's Red Storm (13-7) on Wednesday night. Xavier is coming off back-to-back road losses against top-25 teams, including a 99-56 blowout at No. 1 UConn on Sunday. St. John's snapped a three-game losing streak with a 70-50 win over Villanova last Wednesday, and it has been off since then. The Red Storm cruised to an 81-66 victory when these teams met on Dec. 20.

Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. ET on Wednesday at the Cintas Center. Xavier is favored by 1.5 points in the latest Xavier vs. St. John's odds, while the over/under is 157 points.

Xavier vs. St. John's spread: Xavier -1.5

Xavier vs. St. John's over/under: 157 points

Xavier vs. St. John's money line: Xavier -125, St. John's +105

Why Xavier can cover

Xavier will be happy to return home for this game, as it has been excellent in front of its home fans this season. The Musketeers have won five of their last six home games, with their one loss being an 80-75 setback against then-No. 4 UConn three weeks ago. They picked up wins over Butler and Georgetown in their most recent games at the Cintas Center.

Senior guard Quincy Olivari leads Xavier with 17.8 points and 4.8 rebounds per game, while sophomore guard Desmond Claude is adding 16.0 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.6 assists. Senior guard Dayvion McKnight is also in double figures with 11.4 points and a team-high 4.8 assists. The Musketeers have won seven of their last eight home games against St. John's.

Why St. John's can cover

St. John's got back on track with a 70-50 win over Villanova last Wednesday, as senior center Joel Soriano had 21 points and nine rebounds. Soriano, who is nearly averaging a double-double with 16.4 points and 9.7 rebounds, shot 8 of 9 from the floor against Villanova. The Red Storm have been sidelined since that win, so they will be well rested coming into this game.

Xavier is coming off its worst loss in 51 years, getting crushed by No. 1 UConn in a 99-56 final on Sunday. The Musketeers have already lost to the Red Storm once this season, as St. John's scored 14 points off 18 turnovers in the Big East opener for both teams. St. John's has covered the spread in 11 of its last 16 games, including seven of its last eight road games.

