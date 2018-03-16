Xavier vs. Texas Southern: Live updates from NCAA Tournament 2018, score, online stream, TV info
Xavier is a heavy favorite to reach the Final Four in San Antonio
Texas Southern faces an uphill battle as it plays a Xavier team that has Final Four aspirations, at the very least. Playing No. 1 is always daunting, but Texas Southern is 1-0 in this tournament and hoping for a miracle. Here's how you can watch or stream the game, and a little info on both teams.
Click here to follow updates in our LIVE bracket
About No. 1 Xavier
The Musketeers made program history with their first regular season Big East title. Chris Mack's team made a surprising run to the Elite Eight last year. Now this group is good enough to win a national title. Trevon Bluiett is one of the sport's most clutch performers.
About No. 16 Texas Southern
Texas Southern began its season 0-13 -- yes, 0-13! -- before turning things around and finishing the season 15-6, culminating with a SWAC tournament championship win over Arkansas Pine Bluff. The Tigers haven't lost in nearly a month, and enter the Big Dance on a seven game winning streak, plus a play-in win over NC Central.
Viewing Information
- Location: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee
- Date: Friday, March 16 -- 7:20 p.m. ET
- TV: TBS
- App: NCAA March Madness Live
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Live updates from Day Two of the NCAA Tournament
Embrace the madness!
-
