Xavier vs. Texas Southern: Live updates from NCAA Tournament 2018, score, online stream, TV info

Texas Southern faces an uphill battle as it plays a Xavier team that has Final Four aspirations, at the very least. Playing No. 1 is always daunting, but Texas Southern is 1-0 in this tournament and hoping for a miracle. Here's how you can watch or stream the game, and a little info on both teams.

Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.

Click here to follow updates in our LIVE bracket

About No. 1 Xavier

The Musketeers made program history with their first regular season Big East title. Chris Mack's team made a surprising run to the Elite Eight last year. Now this group is good enough to win a national title. Trevon Bluiett is one of the sport's most clutch performers.

About No. 16 Texas Southern

Texas Southern began its season 0-13 -- yes, 0-13! -- before turning things around and finishing the season 15-6, culminating with a SWAC tournament championship win over Arkansas Pine Bluff. The Tigers haven't lost in nearly a month, and enter the Big Dance on a seven game winning streak, plus a play-in win over NC Central.

Viewing Information

Location : Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee



: Bridgestone Arena -- Nashville, Tennessee Date : Friday, March 16 -- 7:20 p.m. ET



: Friday, March 16 -- 7:20 p.m. ET TV : TBS



: TBS App: NCAA March Madness Live



NCAA March Madness Live Follow: CBS Sports App

The last two years, SportsLine's computer simulation correctly predicted nine out of 12 double-digit NCAA Tournament upsets in the first round with their computer algorithm. This year they have plenty of upsets again, like one region where you need to pick the 11, 12, AND 13 seeds, and another region with a 4-seed in the Final Four. Click here to see SportsLine's Optimized NCAA Tournament bracket.



Live updates from Day Two of the NCAA Tournament

Embrace the madness!