The top-ranked Connecticut Huskies will look to continue their winning ways when they take on the Xavier Musketeers for the second time this season in a key Big East battle on Sunday. UConn defeated Xavier 80-75 on Jan. 10 in Cincinnati. The Musketeers (10-9, 4-4 Big East), who have won three of their past four games, suffered an 85-78 setback at Creighton on Tuesday. The Huskies (17-2, 7-1 Big East), who have won seven in a row and 10 of 11, posted a 66-65 win at Villanova on Jan. 20.

Tip-off is set for noon ET from the XL Center in Hartford, Conn. The Huskies are 11-point favorites in the latest Xavier vs. UConn odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 148. Before making any UConn vs. Xavier picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Xavier vs. UConn spread: UConn -11

Xavier vs. UConn over/under: 148 points

Xavier vs. UConn money line: Xavier +463, UConn -642

XAV: The Musketeers are 7-1 ATS in their last eight games on the road

UCONN: The Huskies are 4-2 ATS in their last six games

Why UConn can cover

Guard Cam Spencer brings a lot of firepower to the Huskies' lineup. The fifth-year senior, who spent last season at Rutgers and the previous three at Loyola-Maryland, co-leads UConn in scoring at 15.4 points per game, and is also averaging 4.3 rebounds, 3.2 assists, and 1.5 steals per game. In 19 starts, he has reached double-digit scoring 16 times, including a season-high 25 points in an 87-53 win over Mississippi Valley State earlier in the season. He scored 23 points, grabbed seven rebounds, and dished out six assists in an 87-76 win over North Carolina just before Christmas.

A former transfer and another key to the Connecticut offense is senior guard Tristen Newton, who is in his second season with the Huskies after three seasons at East Carolina. He has started all 19 games and is also averaging 15.4 points per game, to go along with 6.5 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and 1.3 steals in 33 minutes of play. He has been on a tear and is coming off a 25-point, six-rebound, and three-assist effort at Villanova. He has three double-doubles on the year and one triple-double, a 15-point, 13-assist, and 10-rebound performance against Manhattan in a 90-60 win.

Why Xavier can cover

Senior guard Quincy Olivari, a first-year transfer from Rice, powers the Musketeers' offense. In 19 games, all starts, he is averaging 17.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.1 steals in 30.4 minutes. He is connecting on 43.9% of his field goals, including a blistering 42.9% from 3-point range, and 81.7% of his free throws. Olivari is coming off a 15-point, seven-rebound, and three-assist effort in the loss at Creighton.

Sophomore forward Desmond Claude is another solid offensive option for Xavier. In 19 starts, he is averaging 16.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 3.8 assists in 33.7 minutes. In the loss to Creighton, he poured in 20 points, while grabbing four boards and adding three steals. He has scored 20 or more points in three of the past four games, including a 26-point effort in an 85-71 win over Butler on Jan. 16. He had 15 points in the first meeting at UConn.

How to make UConn vs. Xavier picks

