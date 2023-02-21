Who's Playing

Villanova @ Xavier

Current Records: Villanova 13-14; Xavier 20-7

What to Know

Get ready for a Big East battle as the #16 Xavier Musketeers and the Villanova Wildcats will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cintas Center. Xavier is out to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.

The Musketeers didn't have too much trouble with the DePaul Blue Demons at home this past Saturday as they won 82-68. Five players on Xavier scored in the double digits: forward Jack Nunge (18), guard Adam Kunkel (16), forward Jerome Hunter (15), guard Colby Jones (14), and guard Souley Boum (11).

Meanwhile, Villanova received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 85-72 to the Providence Friars. Guard Caleb Daniels had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.

Xavier's win lifted them to 20-7 while Villanova's defeat dropped them down to 13-14. This past Saturday Xavier relied heavily on Jack Nunge, who posted a double-double on 18 points and ten boards. It will be up to Villanova's defense to limit his damage.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Villanova have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Xavier.