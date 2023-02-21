Who's Playing
Villanova @ Xavier
Current Records: Villanova 13-14; Xavier 20-7
What to Know
Get ready for a Big East battle as the #16 Xavier Musketeers and the Villanova Wildcats will face off at 6:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Cintas Center. Xavier is out to keep their 11-game home win streak alive.
The Musketeers didn't have too much trouble with the DePaul Blue Demons at home this past Saturday as they won 82-68. Five players on Xavier scored in the double digits: forward Jack Nunge (18), guard Adam Kunkel (16), forward Jerome Hunter (15), guard Colby Jones (14), and guard Souley Boum (11).
Meanwhile, Villanova received a tough blow this past Saturday as they fell 85-72 to the Providence Friars. Guard Caleb Daniels had a pretty forgettable game, finishing with 11 points on 4-for-14 shooting in his 26 minutes on the court.
Xavier's win lifted them to 20-7 while Villanova's defeat dropped them down to 13-14. This past Saturday Xavier relied heavily on Jack Nunge, who posted a double-double on 18 points and ten boards. It will be up to Villanova's defense to limit his damage.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Cintas Center -- Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Villanova have won 11 out of their last 14 games against Xavier.
- Jan 07, 2023 - Xavier 88 vs. Villanova 80
- Jan 12, 2022 - Villanova 64 vs. Xavier 60
- Dec 21, 2021 - Villanova 71 vs. Xavier 58
- Feb 22, 2020 - Villanova 64 vs. Xavier 55
- Dec 30, 2019 - Villanova 68 vs. Xavier 62
- Mar 15, 2019 - Villanova 71 vs. Xavier 67
- Feb 24, 2019 - Xavier 66 vs. Villanova 54
- Jan 18, 2019 - Villanova 85 vs. Xavier 75
- Feb 17, 2018 - Villanova 95 vs. Xavier 79
- Jan 10, 2018 - Villanova 89 vs. Xavier 65
- Feb 11, 2017 - Villanova 73 vs. Xavier 57
- Jan 10, 2017 - Villanova 79 vs. Xavier 54
- Feb 24, 2016 - Xavier 90 vs. Villanova 83
- Dec 31, 2015 - Villanova 95 vs. Xavier 64