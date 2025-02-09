The Xavier Musketeers (14-9) and the Villanova Wildcats (13-10) square off in a Big East battle on Sunday. The Musketeers have won two of their last three games. On Feb. 4, Xavier defeated Georgetown, 74-69. The Wildcats halted their three-game skid in their last outing. On Feb. 5, Villanova outlasted DePaul, 59-49. Back on Jan. 14, Xavier defeated the Musketeers, 69-63.

Tipoff from Wells Fargo Center is at noon ET. The Wildcats are 3-point favorites in the latest Xavier vs. Villanova odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 141.5. Before making any Villanova vs. Xavier picks, you need to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 14 of the 2024-25 season on a 208-149 betting roll (+2275) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

Now, the model has dialed in on Xavier vs. Villanova and just revealed its coveted picks and predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball betting lines and trends for Xavier vs. Villanova:

Xavier vs. Villanova spread: Wildcats -3

Xavier vs. Villanova over/under: 141.5 points

Xavier vs. Villanova money line: Wildcats -141, Musketeers +125

Xavier vs. Villanova streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Xavier can cover

Senior forward Zach Freemantle is an effective player in the frontcourt. He can score from the low post and thrives on the boards. Freemantle leads the team in points (16.5) and rebounds (7.2) per game. In addition, the New Jersey native has compiled five double-doubles this season. In his last outing, Freemantle had 17 points and three rebounds.

Junior guard Ryan Conwell is a smooth three-level scorer for the Xavier. Conwell logs 16 points, 2.7 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. He's racked up 20-plus points in three of his last six contests. On Jan. 29 against Creighton, Conwell had 20 points, three assists, and went 4-of-8 from beyond the arc.

Why Villanova can cover

Senior forward Eric Dixon has the skill set to score from multiple spots on the court. Dixon is leading the nation in points per game (23.8) and makes 44% from 3-point land. He has nine games with 25-plus points this season. In the Jan. 20 win over Georgetown, Dixon had 29 points and six rebounds.

Senior guard Wooga Poplar is another ball handler and space creator for the Wildcats. Poplar logs 14 points and 6.3 rebounds per game. He also has five double-doubles under his belt this season. In the Jan. 14 loss to Xavier, Poplar had 14 points, five rebounds, three assists, and two steals.

How to make Xavier vs. Villanova picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, predicting the teams combine for 150 points. It also says one side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations.

So who wins Xavier vs. Villanova, and which side of the spread hits in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up well over $2,000 on top-rated spread picks since its inception, and find out.