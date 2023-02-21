Big East programs square off on Tuesday evening in Cincinnati. The Villanova Wildcats visit the No. 16 Xavier Musketeers for an early tip, and Villanova aims to build on a 3-1 stretch in the last four games. Villanova is 13-14 overall and 7-9 in conference play this season. Xavier toppled Villanova on the road in January, and the Musketeers are 14-1 at home and 20-7 overall in 2022-23.

Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m. ET in Cincinnati. The Musketeers are listed as 5.5-point favorites at home, while the over/under, or total number of points Vegas thinks will be scored, is 147.5 in the latest Villanova vs. Xavier odds at Caesars Sportsbook. Before locking in any Xavier vs. Villanova picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.

The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. The model enters Week 16 of the season 71-42 on all-top rated college basketball picks this season, returning more than $1,700 for $100 players. Anybody who has followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Xavier vs. Villanova, and just locked in its picks and CBB predictions. You can visit SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are the college basketball odds and betting lines for Villanova vs. Xavier:

Villanova vs. Xavier spread: Xavier -5.5

Villanova vs. Xavier over/under: 147.5 points

Villanova vs. Xavier money line: Xavier -260, Villanova +210

NOVA: The Wildcats are 5-6 against the spread in road games

XAV: The Musketeers are 8-6-1 against the spread in home games

Villanova vs. Xavier picks: See picks at SportsLine

Why Villanova can cover

Villanova has strong metrics on both sides of the floor. The Wildcats have two scorers averaging at least 15 points per game this season, with Caleb Daniels putting up 15.9 points per contest and Eric Dixon generating 15.7 points per game on 50% shooting. Villanova leads the country in free throw accuracy at 82.2% this season, and the Wildcats are above-average in 2-point accuracy (53.2%) and turnover rate (16.1%).

The Wildcats will face an Xavier defense that is outside the top 250 nationally in turnover creation rate (17.1%) on defense, and opponents shoot 36.6% from 3-point range against the Musketeers. Villanova is also strong on the defensive glass, securing 74.4% of available rebounds, and the Wildcats are well above-average in free throw prevention and assists allowed (14.3 per game).

Why Xavier can cover

Xavier's defense matches up well against Villanova. The Musketeers have a strong defensive rebound rate of 74.2% this season, and Xavier is above-average in free throw prevention and 2-point defense. Xavier faces a Villanova offense that is outside the top 300 in offensive rebound rate (23.2%), and the Wildcats are shooting only 33.0% from 3-point range. On the other end, Xavier is unquestionably elite, ranking in the top 10 of the country in offensive efficiency.

Senior guard Souley Boum is shooting 40.9% from 3-point range and averaging 16.2 points per game, and Xavier is in the top five of the country in 3-point accuracy (39.6%). Xavier moves the ball well, assisting on nearly 67% of field goals, and the Musketeers are stellar in turnover prevention and offensive rebounding. With Villanova landing below the median in turnover creation and block rate, Xavier can also be aggressive without fear on the offensive end.

How to make Villanova vs. Xavier picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the point total, projecting the teams to combine for 150 points. The model also says one side hits over 50% of the time. You can only get the model's pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Xavier vs. Villanova? And which side hits over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the spread you need to jump on, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks, and find out.