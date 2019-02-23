Xavier vs. Villanova: Prediction, pick, odds, line, TV channel, live stream, watch online

Villanova has been the class of the Big East for the better part of the season, but its bully reputation is quickly slipping. After a 10-0 start in conference play this season, the reigning national champions are 1-3 over their last four -- including three close road losses. The Wildcats hit the road again on Sunday for another tough game away from home to take on Xavier, the reigning Big East regular season champs, who have reeled off three consecutive wins after a 3-8 start to conference play .

Xavier's rise has been in part a credit to the rise of Naji Marshall and Tyrique Jones, who combined have scored 114 points in the Musketeers' late surge. Marshall scored 28 on Wednesday in leading them to a huge road win over Seton Hall.

Villanova has the goods to slow both with an NBA talent in Eric Paschall at forward and an on-the-rise big man in Dhamir Cosby-Roundtree, though. And after its blowout loss to Georgetown on Wednesday, expect to get a spirited effort from them to prove they are, in fact, the bullies of the Big East.

Viewing information

When : Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET



: Sunday at 1:30 p.m. ET Where : Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio



: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV)



CBS (Also available on CBSSports.com, CBS Sports App for Android, iOS, Roku, Fire TV and Apple TV) Live stream: fuboTV (try for free)

Game prediction, pick

Villanova's struggles -- a loss to Marquette on the road, a loss to St. John's on the road -- were somewhat expected. Both are NCAA Tournament quality teams. But losing to Georgetown in the manner it did this week was genuinely concerning; Villanova is far superior in terms of talent and, for most of the season, as a team. Was it a fluke? Is Villanova's recent skid a sign it is simply coming back to earth? I'm not quite ready to go that far -- they're still the most complete team in the conference. I think they finally right the ship Sunday with a win at Xavier. Pick: Villanova 74, Xavier 66

