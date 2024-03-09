Who's Playing

Brown Bears @ Yale Bulldogs

Current Records: Brown 11-17, Yale 20-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut

John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Yale is on a seven-game streak of home wins, while Brown is on a three-game streak of away wins: one of those streaks is about to end. Both teams will face off at 12:00 p.m. ET on March 9th at John J. Lee Amphitheater without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. The two teams are sauntering into the matchup backed by comfortable wins in their prior games.

Winning is just a little bit easier when you work as a team to rack up 12 more assists than your opponent, a fact Yale proved on Saturday. They were the clear victor by a 80-60 margin over the Crimson. 80 seems to be a good number for Yale as the team scooped up a victory with the same number of points in their previous game.

Brown only won by three when they last took the court, which might have inspired the 22-point they dealt Dartmouth on Saturday. Everything went the Bears' way against the Big Green as the Bears made off with a 89-67 win.

The Bulldogs have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 13 of their last 15 games, which provided a nice bump to their 20-8 record this season. As for the Bears, their victory bumped their record up to 11-17.

Saturday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Yale have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Brown struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.9 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Yale beat Brown 80-70 when the teams last played back in January. Will Yale repeat their success, or does Brown have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Yale has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Brown.