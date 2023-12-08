Who's Playing

Colby-Sawyer Chargers @ Yale Bulldogs

Current Records: Colby-Sawyer 0-0, Yale 5-5

How To Watch

What to Know

The Colby-Sawyer Chargers will hit the road to start their 2023-2024 campaign against the Yale Bulldogs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 8th at John J. Lee Amphitheater.

Friday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Colby-Sawyer were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 34 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Yale struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35.5 per game.

Looking back to last season, Colby-Sawyer finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, Yale had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 20-7 record.