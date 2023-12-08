Who's Playing

Colby-Sawyer Chargers @ Yale Bulldogs

Current Records: Colby-Sawyer 0-0, Yale 5-5

How To Watch

When: Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Friday, December 8, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut

John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs will host the Colby-Sawyer Chargers to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 7:00 p.m. ET on December 8th at John J. Lee Amphitheater.

Friday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Colby-Sawyer were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 34 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Yale struggles in that department as they've been even better at 35.5 per game.

Looking back to last season, Colby-Sawyer finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, Yale had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 20-7 record.