Who's Playing

Colgate Raiders @ Yale Bulldogs

Current Records: Colgate 1-1, Yale 2-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Avenir Centre -- Moncton, New Brunswick

Avenir Centre -- Moncton, New Brunswick Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Colgate Raiders at 6:00 p.m. ET on November 17th at Avenir Centre. Colgate took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Yale, who comes in off a win.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 26.5% better than the opposition, a fact Yale proved on Sunday. They skirted past the Lions 83-80.

Yale relied on the efforts of Matt Knowling, who earned 18 points along with 3 steals, and Bez Mbeng, who earned 28 points.

We saw a pretty high 159-over/under line set for Colgate's previous matchup, but the actual score was more down to earth. They fell to the Orange 79-75.

Despite the defeat, Colgate had strong showings from Keegan Records, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Braeden Smith, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds.

The Bulldogs now have a winning record of 2-1. As for the Raiders, their defeat dropped their record down to 1-1.

Friday's game is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Yale have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 36.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Colgate struggles in that department as they've been even better at 40 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.