Who's Playing

Colgate Raiders @ Yale Bulldogs

Current Records: Colgate 1-1, Yale 2-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Friday, November 17, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET Where: Avenir Centre -- Moncton, New Brunswick

Avenir Centre -- Moncton, New Brunswick Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select College Basketball matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Colgate Raiders will face off against the Yale Bulldogs at 6:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Avenir Centre. Colgate might want some stickum for this contest since the team gave up 19 turnovers on Tuesday.

We saw a pretty high 159-over/under line set for Colgate's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They took a 79-75 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Orange.

Despite the defeat, Colgate had strong showings from Keegan Records, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 13 rebounds, and Braeden Smith, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, winning is just a little bit easier when your three-point shooting is a whole 26.5% better than the opposition, a fact Yale proved on Sunday. They skirted past the Lions 83-80.

Yale can attribute much of their success to Matt Knowling, who scored 18 points along with 3 steals, and Bez Mbeng, who scored 28 points along with 4 rebounds and 1 assist.

The Raiders' loss dropped their record down to 1-1. As for the Bulldogs, they now have a winning record of 2-1.

Colgate is hoping to beat the odds on Friday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. They finished last season with an even 15-15 record against the spread.

Even though the experts think Colgate isn't going to win this one, the team was an even 2-2 as the underdog last season. Raiders fans who chose to bet on their team sure did well last year: betting $100 on them to win every matchup netted those bettors $1,316.33. Yale has been fighting an uphill battle this season, but the upcoming matchup will be the first they're favored to win.

Odds

Yale is a 5-point favorite against Colgate, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.