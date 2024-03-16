Who's Playing
Cornell Big Red @ Yale Bulldogs
Current Records: Cornell 22-6, Yale 20-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York
- TV: ESPNews
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
The Cornell Big Red and the Yale Bulldogs are set to clash at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in an Ivy postseason contest. Yale took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Cornell, who comes in off a win.
The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Cornell and Columbia didn't disappoint and broke past the 164 point over/under on Saturday. The Big Red were the clear victor by a 98-76 margin over the Lions. Winning is a bit easier when you drain seven more threes than your opponent, as Cornell did.
Meanwhile, Yale fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Brown on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Bears by a score of 84-81. Yale's defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.
The Big Red are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 15 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 22-6 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their loss ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 20-9.
Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Cornell hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83 points per game. However, it's not like Yale struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.
Cornell came out on top in a nail-biter against Yale in their previous meeting back in February, sneaking past 65-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for Cornell since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Yale has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Cornell.
- Feb 23, 2024 - Cornell 65 vs. Yale 62
- Feb 10, 2024 - Yale 80 vs. Cornell 78
- Mar 11, 2023 - Yale 80 vs. Cornell 60
- Feb 25, 2023 - Yale 76 vs. Cornell 58
- Jan 13, 2023 - Cornell 94 vs. Yale 82
- Feb 26, 2022 - Cornell 71 vs. Yale 65
- Jan 15, 2022 - Yale 96 vs. Cornell 69
- Feb 21, 2020 - Yale 81 vs. Cornell 80
- Feb 01, 2020 - Yale 86 vs. Cornell 71
- Mar 01, 2019 - Yale 88 vs. Cornell 65