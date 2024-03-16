Who's Playing

Cornell Big Red @ Yale Bulldogs

Current Records: Cornell 22-6, Yale 20-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York TV: ESPNews

ESPNews Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

The Cornell Big Red and the Yale Bulldogs are set to clash at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in an Ivy postseason contest. Yale took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Cornell, who comes in off a win.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but Cornell and Columbia didn't disappoint and broke past the 164 point over/under on Saturday. The Big Red were the clear victor by a 98-76 margin over the Lions. Winning is a bit easier when you drain seven more threes than your opponent, as Cornell did.

Meanwhile, Yale fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Brown on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Bears by a score of 84-81. Yale's defeat signaled the end of their three-game winning streak.

The Big Red are on a roll lately: they've won 12 of their last 15 matches, which provided a nice bump to their 22-6 record this season. As for the Bulldogs, their loss ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 20-9.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as the pair are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Cornell hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 83 points per game. However, it's not like Yale struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Cornell came out on top in a nail-biter against Yale in their previous meeting back in February, sneaking past 65-62. The rematch might be a little tougher for Cornell since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Yale has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Cornell.