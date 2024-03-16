Who's Playing

Cornell Big Red @ Yale Bulldogs

Current Records: Cornell 22-6, Yale 20-9

How To Watch

When: Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, March 16, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York

Francis S. Levien Gymnasium -- New York, New York TV: ESPNews

What to Know

Yale has enjoyed a three-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Cornell Big Red are set to clash at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at Francis S. Levien Gymnasium in an Ivy postseason contest. Coming off a loss in a game Yale was expected to win, they now face the more daunting task of proving themselves against unfavorable odds.

Yale fought the good fight in their overtime matchup against Brown on Saturday but wound up with a less-than-desirable result. They fell just short of the Bears by a score of 84-81. Yale found out winning isn't easy when you're outrebounded 16 to 6 on offense.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers set the bar high, but Cornell and Columbia didn't disappoint and broke past the 164 point over/under on Saturday. Everything went the Big Red's way against the Lions as the Big Red made off with a 98-76 victory.

The Bulldogs' loss ended a seven-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 20-9. As for the Big Red, they have been performing well recently as they've won 12 of their last 15 contests, which provided a nice bump to their 22-6 record this season.

Saturday's match is shaping up to be a masterclass in shooting: Yale just can't miss this season, having made 47.2% of their shots per game. However, it's not like Cornell struggles in that department as they've made 49.3% of their shots this season. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Yale couldn't quite finish off Cornell when the teams last played back in February and fell 65-62. Can Yale avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Yale is a slight 2-point favorite against Cornell, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 2-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 151 points.

Series History

Yale has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Cornell.