Current Records: Dartmouth 5-19, Yale 18-8

When: Friday, March 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

When: Friday, March 1, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut

After four games on the road, Yale is heading back home. They and the Dartmouth Big Green will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET on March 1st at John J. Lee Amphitheater without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Dartmouth took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Yale, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Bulldogs beat the Lions 84-76. With that win, Yale brought their scoring average up to 75.3 points per game.

Meanwhile, Dartmouth's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their seventh straight loss. They took a 68-56 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Tigers.

The Bulldogs are on a roll lately: they've won 11 of their last 13 games, which provided a nice bump to their 18-8 record this season. As for the Big Green, they dropped their record down to 5-19 with that defeat, which was their fourth straight at home.

Friday's matchup is shaping up to be a blowout: Yale hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 75.3 points per game. It's a different story for Dartmouth, though, as they've been averaging only 61.3 points per game. The only thing between Yale and another offensive beatdown is the Big Green. Will they be able to keep them contained?

Everything went Yale's way against the Big Green in their previous matchup back in January as the Bulldogs made off with a 76-51 win. Does Yale have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Big Green turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Yale has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Dartmouth.