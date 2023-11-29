Who's Playing

Stony Brook Seawolves @ Yale Bulldogs

Current Records: Stony Brook 2-3, Yale 4-3

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut

What to Know

After six games on the road, Yale is heading back home. They will take on the Stony Brook Seawolves at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Yale might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up six turnovers on Sunday.

The point spread may have favored Yale last Sunday, but the final result did not. They took a 76-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Rams. Yale was up 18 in the first but still couldn't manage to seal the deal.

Despite their defeat, Yale saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Danny Wolf, who scored 19 points along with 5 rebounds and 4 blocks, was perhaps the best of all. Another player making a difference was Bez Mbeng, who scored 18 points along with 3 steals.

Meanwhile, the Seawolves were able to grind out a solid victory over the Broncs last Monday, taking the game 55-48. The win was just what Stony Brook needed coming off of a 84-63 loss in their prior contest.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 4-3.

Looking forward, Yale is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Yale have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 34.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Stony Brook struggles in that department as they've been even better at 36.4 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Yale is a big 14-point favorite against Stony Brook, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 13.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 138 points.

Series History

Yale has won 2 out of their last 3 games against Stony Brook.