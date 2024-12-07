Halftime Report

A win for Vermont would push their record over .500, and after one quarter of play they've put themselves in a good position to make it happen. After one quarter, neither squad has the contest in the bag, but Vermont leads 24-22 over Yale. The finale is shaping up to be a lot like these teams' last head-to-head, which was decided by just one point.

If Vermont keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 6-5 in no time. On the other hand, Yale will have to make due with a 4-6 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Vermont Catamounts @ Yale Bulldogs

Current Records: Vermont 5-5, Yale 4-5

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 7, 2024 at 2 p.m. ET Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut

John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $15.00

What to Know

After five games on the road, Yale is heading back home. They will welcome the Vermont Catamounts at 2:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at John J. Lee Amphitheater. The Bulldogs are strutting in with some offensive muscle as they've averaged 84 points per game this season.

Last Monday, Yale couldn't handle Rhode Island and fell 84-78. That's two games in a row now that the Bulldogs have lost by exactly six points.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Nick Townsend, who posted 14 points in addition to five assists and five rebounds. John Poulakidas was another key player, posting 25 points.

Meanwhile, Vermont entered their match against Brown on Tuesday without any home losses, but there's a first time for everything. Vermont fell 60-53 to Brown. The Catamounts didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Yale now has a losing record at 4-5. As for Vermont, their defeat ended a 14-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 5-5.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Yale just can't miss this season, having made 49.7% of their field goals per game. It's a different story for Vermont, though, as they've only made 41.6% of their field goals this season. Given Yale's sizable advantage in that area, Vermont will need to find a way to close that gap.

Yale and Vermont were neck-and-neck in their previous meeting back in December of 2023, but Yale came up empty-handed after a 66-65 loss. Will Yale have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Odds

Yale is a big 8.5-point favorite against Vermont, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 136.5 points.

Series History

Vermont has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Yale.