Who's Playing

Brown @ Yale

Current Records: Brown 9-8; Yale 11-6

What to Know

The Brown Bears have enjoyed the comforts of home their last four games, but now they must head out on the road. The Bears and the Yale Bulldogs will face off in an Ivy battle at 5 p.m. ET Monday at John J. Lee Amphitheater. Brown lost both of their matches to Yale last season on scores of 63-66 and 65-74, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

It was a close one, but this past Saturday Brown sidestepped the Princeton Tigers for a 72-70 win.

Meanwhile, Yale lost to the Cornell Big Red on the road by a decisive 94-82 margin.

Brown is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. They are currently two-for-two against the spread in their most recent games, however, a trend bettors might want to take into account.

The Bears' victory brought them up to 9-8 while the Bulldogs' defeat pulled them down to 11-6. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Brown is 28th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.5 on average. Yale's defense has more to brag about, as they they rank 16th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 60.4 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET

Monday at 5 p.m. ET Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut

John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 9.5-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Yale have won both of the games they've played against Brown in the last three years.