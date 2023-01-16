Who's Playing

Brown @ Yale

Current Records: Brown 9-8; Yale 11-6

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the Brown Bears will be on the road. Brown and the Yale Bulldogs will face off in an Ivy battle at 5 p.m. ET on Monday at John J. Lee Amphitheater. The Bears lost both of their matches to Yale last season on scores of 63-66 and 65-74, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

Brown came out on top in a nail-biter against the Princeton Tigers this past Saturday, sneaking past 72-70.

Meanwhile, the game between Yale and the Cornell Big Red this past Friday was not particularly close, with Yale falling 94-82.

Brown's win brought them up to 9-8 while the Bulldogs' loss pulled them down to 11-6. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bears are 28th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65.5 on average. Yale's defense has more to brag about, as they they rank 17th in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 60.4 on average.

How To Watch

When: Monday at 5 p.m. ET

Monday at 5 p.m. ET Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut

John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Yale have won both of the games they've played against Brown in the last three years.