The second-seeded Yale Bulldogs will look to win their third Ivy League Tournament championship in the past four that have been played when they battle the fourth-seeded Brown Bears on Sunday. The Bulldogs (21-9, 11-3 Ivy), who have won four of their past five games, won the title in 2019. After two seasons with no tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic, Yale won the championship again in 2022. The Bears (13-17, 8-6 Ivy), who have won seven in a row, are playing in their first conference tournament title game.

Tip-off from Levien Gymnasium in New York is set for noon ET. Yale has won nine of the past 10 meetings with Brown. The Bulldogs are 8-point favorites in the latest Brown vs. Yale odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 135. Before making any Yale vs. Brown picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the proven SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Yale vs. Brown and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for Brown vs. Yale:

Brown vs. Yale spread: Yale -8

Brown vs. Yale over/under: 135 points

Brown vs. Yale money line: Brown +287, Yale -362

BRN: The Bears are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games

YALE: The Bulldogs are 6-4 ATS over the past 10 games

Why Yale can cover

Sophomore forward Danny Wolf is one of five Bulldogs averaging double-figure scoring. He posted a double-double with 19 points and 10 rebounds in Saturday's 69-57 win over Cornell in the semifinals. In the season finale, an 84-81 overtime loss to Brown on March 9, he scored 12 points, while grabbing seven rebounds and adding two assists and one steal. He has registered 14 double-doubles on the year, and in 28 games, including 27 starts, he is averaging 14.4 points, 9.7 rebounds, 2.4 assists, 1.3 blocks and one steal in 30.5 minutes of play.

Junior guard John Poulakidas is coming off an 11-point, four-assist, three-rebound and two-steal performance in Saturday's semifinals. It was the fifth game in a row in which he scored 10 or more points, and the 24th time this season. In two regular-season games against Brown in 2023-24, he is averaging 12.5 points, 2.5 assists and two rebounds.

Why Brown can cover

Junior guard Kino Lilly Jr. has continued his dominant play and is coming off a double-double in Saturday's semifinal win over top-seeded and defending champion Princeton. In 39 minutes of action, Lilly scored 27 points, while dishing out 10 assists and grabbing three rebounds. He had 26 points, four assists and three rebounds in the win at Yale on March 9. In two games against the Bulldogs, Lilly is averaging 24.5 points, four assists and 3.5 rebounds in 40.5 minutes.

Also helping power Brown is junior forward Nana Owusu-Anane. He scored 19 points and grabbed 15 rebounds in Saturday's semifinal win over Princeton. He has posted 11 double-doubles on the season. In 29 games, all starts, he is averaging 15 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.1 assists, 1.3 steals and one block in 32.7 minutes.

