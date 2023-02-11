Who's Playing

Columbia @ Yale

Current Records: Columbia 6-18; Yale 16-6

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Yale Bulldogs are heading back home. The Bulldogs and the Columbia Lions will face off in an Ivy battle at 7 p.m. ET Saturday at John J. Lee Amphitheater. Yale is out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Yale strolled past the Dartmouth Big Green with points to spare on Saturday, taking the contest 72-53.

Meanwhile, the oddsmakers predicted a rough matchup for Columbia on Saturday, and boy were they were right. Their painful 88-66 loss to the Princeton Tigers might stick with them for a while.

Yale is the favorite in this one, with an expected 19.5-point margin of victory. They might be worth taking a chance on against the spread as they are currently on a four-game streak of ATS wins.

Yale's victory brought them up to 16-6 while the Lions' defeat pulled them down to 6-18. Two stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulldogs have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.40%, which places them 13th in college basketball. Less enviably, Columbia has only been able to knock down 39.70% percent of their shots, which is the 353rd lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Columbia.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 19.5-point favorite against the Lions, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 19.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -109

Series History

Yale have won two out of their last three games against Columbia.