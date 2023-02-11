Who's Playing

Columbia @ Yale

Current Records: Columbia 6-18; Yale 16-6

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Yale and the Columbia Lions will face off in an Ivy battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at John J. Lee Amphitheater. The Bulldogs are out to keep their four-game home win streak alive.

Yale had enough points to win and then some against the Dartmouth Big Green on Saturday, taking their game 72-53.

Meanwhile, Columbia was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday, and that's exactly how things played out. They have to be aching after a bruising 88-66 defeat to the Princeton Tigers.

Yale's victory brought them up to 16-6 while Columbia's loss pulled them down to 6-18. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Bulldogs have been holding their opponents to a field goal percentage of 39.40%, which places them 13th in college basketball. Less enviably, the Lions have only been able to knock down 39.70% percent of their shots, which is the 354th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut

John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Yale have won two out of their last three games against Columbia.