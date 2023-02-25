Who's Playing

Cornell @ Yale

Current Records: Cornell 16-9; Yale 18-7

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs will be returning home after a two-game road trip. Yale and the Cornell Big Red will face off in an Ivy battle at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday at John J. Lee Amphitheater. The Bulldogs will be strutting in after a win while Cornell will be stumbling in from a loss.

Yale beat the Princeton Tigers 93-83 on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the contest between Cornell and the Harvard Crimson on Saturday was not a total blowout, but with Cornell falling 73-56 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

Yale's victory brought them up to 18-7 while the Big Red's defeat pulled them down to 16-9. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Bulldogs rank 21st in college basketball when it comes to points allowed per game, with only 62.4 on average. But Cornell comes into the matchup boasting the fifth most points per game in college basketball at 83.3. These opposing strengths should make for an exciting matchup.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut

Series History

Cornell have won two out of their last three games against Yale.