The fourth-seeded Cornell Big Red (15-12, 8-6 Ivy) will face top-seeded Yale Bulldogs (23-5, 11-3 Ivy) in the 2026 Ivy League Tournament semifinal Saturday on their home court. The Bulldogs are looking to get back to the NCAA Tournament for the second-straight season. These teams will meet for the third time this season, splitting the season series 1-1. Yale won the most recent matchup on February 27th, 72-69, while Cornell took the first matchup of the season 102-68.

Tipoff from Newman Arena in Ithaca, New York, is set for 11 a.m. ET. Yale leads the all-time series 127-114. The Bulldogs are a 3.5-point favorite in the latest Cornell vs. Yale odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, while the over/under for total points scored is 163.5. Before making any Yale vs. Cornell picks, check out the men's college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

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The SportsLine Projection Model simulates every college basketball game 10,000 times. It entered conference tournament week on a sizzling 14-2 run on its top-rated over/under college basketball picks dating back to last season, and is on a 28-21 run on top-rated CBB side picks. Anyone following its college basketball betting advice at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen strong returns.

Now, the model has simulated Cornell vs. Yale 10,000 times and just revealed its coveted men's college basketball picks and betting predictions. You can head to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several men's college basketball odds and men's college basketball betting lines for Yale vs. Cornell:

Cornell vs. Yale spread: Yale -3.5 at DraftKings Sportsbook Cornell vs. Yale over/under: 163.5 points Cornell vs. Yale money line: Yale -179, Cornell +147 Cornell vs. Yale picks: See picks at SportsLine Cornell vs. Yale streaming: Fubo (Try for free)

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Top Cornell vs. Yale predictions

SportsLine's model has simulated Yale vs. Cornell 10,000 times and is going Over on the total (163.5 points). The Big Red's last two games have gone over the total.

The model projects the Big Red to have four players score 12.9 points or more, including Cooper Noard, who is projected to score 19 points. The Bulldogs are projected to have five players score 10.6 points or more, led by Nick Townsend, who is projected to score 19 points. The model is projecting 169 combined points as the Over hits 62% of the time.

How to make Cornell vs. Yale picks

The model also says one side of the spread is the better value. You can only see that pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Cornell vs. Yale and which side of the spread is the better value. Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Cornell vs. Yale spread to back, all from the advanced model that has simulated this game 10,000 times, and find out.