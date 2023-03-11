There are more than 20 conference tournament matchups on Saturday as leagues get down to the semifinals and finals. One of the first tips of the day comes in the semifinals of the 2023 Ivy League Tournament as the top-seeded Yale Bulldogs take on the No. 4 seed Cornell Big Red. The winner advances to face the winner of Princeton vs. Penn in the title game on Sunday.

Tipoff is set for 11 a.m. ET in Princeton, N.J. The latest Yale vs. Cornell odds list the Bulldogs as 7-point favorites, while the over/under for total points is set at at 149.

Here are several college basketball odds and betting lines for Cornell vs. Yale:

Yale vs. Cornell spread: Yale -7

Yale vs. Cornell over/under: 149 points

Why Yale can cover

The status of leading scorer Matt Knowling (ankle) is uncertain, but the Bulldogs have four other players who average double-digit scoring in John Poulakidas, EJ Jarvis, August Mahoney and Bez Mbeng. Jarvis and Mahoney are both threats from deep as they shoot 43.3% and 45.2% from 3-point range, respectively.

The Bulldogs, however, are best known for their stout defense. They only give up 62.7 points per game and they have strong marks in team rebounding (37.9 rpg) and blocks (3.9 bpg). They've won three straight games, even without Knowling in the lineup, so whether he plays or not, Yale is well-positioned in this matchup.

Why Cornell can cover

The Yale defense will be tested by a high-octane Cornell offense. The Big Red average 82.5 points per game, which ranks 10th nationally, and hit 47.5% of their shots from the field. Six players average more than 8.5 points per game with guard Greg Dolan (13.5 ppg) leading the way.

Dolan and guard Nazir Williams both shoot well over 40% from 3-point range. The Big Red came within a bucket of an upset against Miami (Fla.) earlier this season, and both their games against Yale this season have been single-digit finals, so they should have confidence in their ability to spring the upset with a trip to the finals on the line.

