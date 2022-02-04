Who's Playing

Dartmouth @ Yale

Current Records: Dartmouth 5-12; Yale 10-9

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs and the Dartmouth Big Green are set to square off in an Ivy matchup at 5 p.m. ET Feb. 4 at John J. Lee Amphitheater.

Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Yale beat the Princeton Tigers 80-74 this past Saturday.

Meanwhile, Dartmouth had enough points to win and then some against the Columbia Lions this past Saturday, taking their game 76-63.

Their wins bumped the Bulldogs to 10-9 and Dartmouth to 5-12. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 5 p.m. ET

Friday at 5 p.m. ET Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut

John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.