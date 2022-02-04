Who's Playing
Dartmouth @ Yale
Current Records: Dartmouth 5-12; Yale 10-9
What to Know
The Yale Bulldogs and the Dartmouth Big Green are set to square off in an Ivy matchup at 5 p.m. ET Feb. 4 at John J. Lee Amphitheater.
Even if it wasn't a dominant performance, Yale beat the Princeton Tigers 80-74 this past Saturday.
Meanwhile, Dartmouth had enough points to win and then some against the Columbia Lions this past Saturday, taking their game 76-63.
Their wins bumped the Bulldogs to 10-9 and Dartmouth to 5-12. Watch the contest and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Friday at 5 p.m. ET
- Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.