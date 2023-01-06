Who's Playing

Dartmouth @ Yale

Current Records: Dartmouth 4-11; Yale 10-4

What to Know

After six games on the road, the Yale Bulldogs are heading back home. Yale and the Dartmouth Big Green will face off in an Ivy battle at 7 p.m. ET Friday at John J. Lee Amphitheater. The Bulldogs are out to keep their three-game home win streak alive.

It was close but no cigar for Yale as they fell 62-60 to the Columbia Lions on Saturday. What made the loss an especially bitter pill for Yale to swallow was that they had been favored by 14.5 points coming into the matchup.

Meanwhile, the game between Dartmouth and the Cornell Big Red on Sunday was not a total blowout, but with Dartmouth falling 74-63 at home, it was darn close to turning into one.

This next contest looks promising for Yale, who are favored by a full 15.5 points. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (5-2), so they might be worth a quick bet.

With both teams hitting sour notes in their previous games, they will no doubt be looking to produce a better outcome in this one. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut

John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 15.5-point favorite against the Big Green, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Bulldogs as a 16-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Yale have won both of the games they've played against Dartmouth in the last three years.