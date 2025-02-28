The Yale Bulldogs (18-6, 11-0 Ivy League) will begin a three-game road trip to close the regular season when they face the Dartmouth Big Green (13-11, 7-4) on Friday night. Yale has already clinched the Ivy League regular-season title with three games remaining, notching a 90-64 win over Columbia last Saturday. Dartmouth has won five of its last six games to take sole possession of second place in the standings, beating Princeton by 15 points last weekend. Yale cruised to an 83-67 win in the first meeting between these teams this season, which came on Jan. 20.

Tipoff is set for 5 p.m. ET on Friday at Leede Arena. Yale is favored by 9.5 points in the latest Yale vs. Dartmouth odds, while the over/under is 154.5 points, per SportsLine consensus. Before entering any Dartmouth vs. Yale picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

The model simulates every Division 1 college basketball game 10,000 times. It enters Week 17 of the 2024-25 season on a 220-160 betting roll (+2005) on all top-rated college basketball picks dating back to 2023. Anyone following at sportsbooks and on betting apps could have seen huge returns.

The model has set its sights on Dartmouth-Yale. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball betting lines for the game:

Dartmouth vs. Yale spread: Yale -9.5

Dartmouth vs. Yale over/under: 154.5 points

Dartmouth vs. Yale money line: Yale -417, Dartmouth +323

Dartmouth vs. Yale picks: See picks here

Dartmouth vs. Yale streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

Why Dartmouth can cover

Dartmouth is trying to hand Yale its first loss in league play while also trying to retain solo second place in the standings. The Big Green have won five of their last six games, with four of those wins coming by at least 15 points. They pulled off an outright upset against Princeton last weekend, outscoring the Tigers by 11 points in the second half of a 76-61 win as 7.5-point underdogs.

Ryan Cornish had 19 points, seven rebounds and six assists, while Brandon Mitchell-Day added 15 points on 6 of 11 shooting. Cornish, a senior guard, leads Dartmouth with 17.0 points, 4.9 rebounds and 3.5 assists per game. The Big Green are 6-1 in their last seven home games and have covered the spread in five of their last six games. See which team to pick here.

Why Yale can cover

Yale has not lost a game since the calendar flipped to 2025, rattling off a 12-game winning streak to secure a dominant Ivy League regular-season title. The Bulldogs want to finish the season off with a few more wins to potentially improve their NCAA Tournament resume, though. They already beat Dartmouth by 16 points last month in a game that landed exactly on the spread.

Samson Aletan finished with 17 points, five rebounds and four blocks, while Bez Mbeng had 16 points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals. Senior guard John Poulakidas is among the nation's leading scorers, averaging 19.5 points and 3.4 rebounds per game. Junior forward Nick Townsend is averaging 15.5 points and 7.1 rebounds, and Yale has covered the spread in 11 of its last 13 games against Dartmouth. See which team to pick here.

How to make Dartmouth vs. Yale picks

The model has simulated Yale vs. Dartmouth 10,000 times and the results are in. The model is leaning Under, and it also says one side of the spread hits in well over 50% of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Dartmouth vs. Yale, and which side of the spread hits well over 50% of the time? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Yale vs. Dartmouth spread you need to jump on, all from the model on an 220-160 roll on top-rated college basketball picks, and find out.