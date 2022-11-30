Who's Playing

Howard @ Yale

Current Records: Howard 4-5; Yale 6-1

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs will take on the Howard Bison at 7 p.m. ET Wednesday at John J. Lee Amphitheater. Howard should still be riding high after a victory, while the Bulldogs will be looking to get back in the win column.

Yale was close but no cigar on Sunday as they fell 65-62 to the Colorado Buffaloes. John Poulakidas put forth a good effort for the losing side as he shot 6-for-8 from beyond the arc and finished with 22 points.

Speaking of close games: Howard escaped with a win this past Saturday against the Austin Peay Governors by the margin of a single free throw, 56-55.

Yale is the favorite in this one, with an expected 13-point margin of victory. They have been consistent moneymakers against the spread when favored (2-0), so they might be worth a quick bet.

Yale is now 6-1 while the Bison sit at 4-5. A couple defensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Bulldogs enter the matchup with only 53.6 points allowed per game on average, good for eighth best in college basketball. Less enviably, Howard has allowed their opponents to shoot 47.90% from the floor on average, which is the eighth highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked against Howard.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut

John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Bulldogs are a big 13-point favorite against the Bison, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.