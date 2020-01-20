Yale vs. Howard odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Jan. 20 predictions from proven computer model

The Yale Bulldogs will look to continue their winning ways when they travel to Washington, D.C., to take on the host Howard Bison in non-conference action that gets the Monday college basketball schedule underway. The Bulldogs (12-4), who have won nine of 10, are coming off a 70-56 win over Brown in their Ivy League opener, while the Bison (2-17), who have lost seven in a row, look to improve on their 1-8 home record.

Tip-off from Burr Arena is set for noon ET. The Bulldogs are 21.5-point favorites in the latest Howard vs. Yale odds, while the over-under for total points scored is set at 137.5.

Yale vs. Howard spread: Yale -21.5

Yale vs. Howard over-under: 137.5 points

Yale vs. Howard money line: Not available

YALE: Allows just 61.9 points per game, 42nd-best in the nation

HOW: 4-13 against the spread this year

Why Yale can cover

Yale has had no trouble scoring points this season, averaging 75 per game, and has a 13.1-scoring margin, which is 18th-best in the country. The Bulldogs, whose last loss was a 70-67 decision at North Carolina on Dec. 30, have played well on the road and are 5-4 away from home. Yale is 12-2 against the spread this season, including 7-2 on the road.

Junior forward Paul Atkinson is one of three Bulldogs who averages double-digit scoring at 16.2 points per game. Atkinson, who has played in all 16 of Yale's games, also averages 7.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Against Brown on Friday, he scored just 12 points but grabbed 11 rebounds, the fourth time this season he has pulled down a double-digit rebound total.

Why Howard can cover

But there's no guarantee the Bulldogs can cover this large Yale vs. Howard spread. That's because Howard has been playing better of late. The Bison's last three losses were by 10 points or less, including a 101-95 overtime loss to South Carolina State on Jan. 13. Howard is also 2-1 when scoring 74 points or more, including a 105-47 victory over Regent University on Dec. 18.

Senior guard Charles Williams is Howard's top scorer, averaging 18.6 points per game, along with 4.8 rebounds and 1.1 assists. Williams has scored 20 points or more in four of his last 10 games, including a 34-point performance against South Carolina State. He also hauled in 10 rebounds against Penn on Dec. 30.

How to make Yale vs. Howard picks

