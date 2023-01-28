Who's Playing
Princeton @ Yale
Current Records: Princeton 14-5; Yale 13-6
What to Know
The Yale Bulldogs' homestand continues as they prepare to take on the Princeton Tigers at 7 p.m. ET Jan. 28 at John J. Lee Amphitheater. The teams split their matchups last year, with Princeton winning the first 81-75 and the Bulldogs taking the second 66-64.
Yale beat the Pennsylvania Quakers 70-63 on Saturday.
Meanwhile, the Tigers sure made it a nail-biter, but they managed to escape with a 93-90 win over the Dartmouth Big Green on Saturday. The overall outcome was to be expected, but Dartmouth made it more of a game than the oddsmakers had predicted.
Yale came out on top in a nail-biter against Princeton when the two teams previously met in March of last year, sneaking past 66-64. The Bulldogs' victory shoved Princeton out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Yale have won two out of their last three games against Princeton.
- Mar 13, 2022 - Yale 66 vs. Princeton 64
- Feb 19, 2022 - Princeton 81 vs. Yale 75
- Jan 29, 2022 - Yale 80 vs. Princeton 74