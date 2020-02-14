Yale vs. Princeton odds, line: 2020 college basketball picks, Feb. 14 predictions from proven model

Get ready for an Ivy battle as the Yale Bulldogs and the Princeton Tigers will face off at 7 p.m. ET Friday at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium. Princeton is 10-9 overall and 5-4 at home, while Yale is 17-5 overall and 7-4 on the road. Yale has won seven of its past eight games. Princeton has won six of its past seven. The Bulldogs are favored by 3.5 points in the latest Princeton vs. Yale odds, while the over-under is set at 136. Before entering any Yale vs. Princeton picks, you'll want to see the college basketball predictions from the model at SportsLine.

This model, which simulates every game 10,000 times, has crushed its top-rated college basketball picks against the spread the past three years, returning $2,770 to $100 players. It also enters Week 15 of the 2019-20 season on a 42-27 run on all top-rated college basketball picks. Anybody who followed it has seen huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Princeton vs. Yale. You can head to SportsLine to see its picks. Here are several college basketball odds for Princeton vs. Yale:

Princeton vs. Yale spread: Princeton +3.5

Princeton vs. Yale over-under: 136 points

Princeton vs. Yale money line: Princeton +150, Yale -171

What you need to know about Princeton

Princeton was able to grind out a solid win over the Columbia Lions on Sunday, 81-74. Justin Llewellyn had 19 points. Llewellyn hit all 10 of his free-throw attempts. He also had six rebounds. Ryan Schwieger added 18 points.

What you need to know about Yale

The Bulldogs sailed past the Dartmouth Big Green on Saturday in a 75-57 victory at home. Azar Swain scored 21 points. Paul Atkinson had 17 points and eight rebounds. Eric Monroe finished with eight assists. Yale rebounded from a loss in the previous game on February 7, which was the first defeat for the team since December 30.

How to make Princeton vs. Yale picks

The model has simulated Princeton vs. Yale 10,000 times and the results are in. We can tell you that the model is leaning over, and it's also generated a point-spread pick that is hitting in almost 60 percent of simulations. You can only see the pick at SportsLine.

So who wins Princeton vs. Yale? And which side of the spread hits in almost 60 percent of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to find out which side of the Princeton vs. Yale spread you need to jump on Friday, all from the model that has crushed its college basketball picks.