Who's Playing

Vermont @ Yale

Current Records: Vermont 1-4; Yale 4-0

What to Know

The Yale Bulldogs will take on the Vermont Catamounts at 7 p.m. ET on Tuesday at John J. Lee Amphitheater. Yale should still be riding high after a victory, while Vermont will be looking to get back in the win column.

The Bulldogs came out on top in a nail-biter against the Hawaii Warriors last week, sneaking past 62-59.

Meanwhile, the Catamounts have to be hurting after a devastating 71-50 loss at the hands of the Iona Gaels this past Friday.

Yale is now a perfect 4-0 while Vermont sits at 1-4. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: Yale enters the contest with only 52.8 points allowed per game on average, good for 12th best in college basketball. Less enviably, Vermont is 40th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 65 on average.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut

John J. Lee Amphitheater -- New Haven, Connecticut Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Vermont won the only game these two teams have played in the last two years.