INDIANAPOLIS — There was a scare, there were tears and there was a beatdown. But there is no drama heading into Monday: Michigan star forward Yaxel Lendeborg says that he is playing against UConn after the Wolverines advanced to Monday's National Championship game with a 91-73 waxing of Arizona in one of the most dominant Final Four showings in recent memory.

The Michigan star underwent an MRI on Sunday, which came back "clean" with a slightly sprained ankle, according to coach Dusty May.

He's getting treatment and doing rehab all day today," May said. "I'm sure he'll give it a go tomorrow, but that will be entirely up to him and the medical staff.

"Whatever version of Yaxel we get, it's going to be somebody that helps us play better basketball."

Michigan turned the Game of the Year into a laugher, making the status of Michigan's All-American a championship-defining subplot after his knee gave out at the 8:51 mark of the first half.

Lendeborg went to the blue medical tent, and the emotions hit him like a freight of bricks.

"I started crying," Lendeborg said. "I tried to hold it back as long as I could because of how much work I put into to get to this stage, and I was super happy to be here. I definitely was worried for the rest of the season and these two games. I asked God to help me. I had a little moment to myself to get a prayer in, but I feel good. I feel like he's here. He's gonna help me, and I'll be good for Monday."

When Michigan dipped into the locker room at intermission, Lendeborg was nowhere to be found, according to Michigan senior forward Will Tschetter. Lendeborg's status was firmly up in the air during those 15 minutes as Michigan's training staff ran a variety of tests and provided plenty of consoling.

"They were pretty much just telling me not to be scared because I was very open about being scared," Lendeborg said.

Tschetter added, "I'm not gonna lie, we were all kind of like, 'What's going on?' And like right before we went out, he was like, 'Man, I got you guys, we're gonna be all good.' And he's trying to play as much as he can.'"

Why did Lendeborg go back in?

Michigan's medical staff cleared Lendeborg to return, and he checked back in to start the second half. After depositing two treys, Lendeborg returned to the bench for an extended period while Michigan's lead ballooned to as many as 29. But when star point guard Elliot Cadeau committed his fourth foul -- one that Dusty May did not agree with -- Lendeborg returned for a quick 119-second shift even though Michigan led 81-61 with 7:10 to go.

It was a risk May was more than willing to take.

"Apparently, you guys missed the UConn-Duke game," May said. "The game was already decided that we were playing Duke tomorrow. They were up 19, correct, in the second half? And who won? You're playing Arizona, one of the best teams -- statistically, the number one or two team all year in the country, and you're up with 20. We didn't feel quite as confident as you guys did that we could just put the kids to bed."

Will Lendeborg be healthy for UConn?

Lendeborg noted that his knee felt stable with standstill jumpers, but defensive slides were more of a concern due to the planting and cutting on a balky knee.

"We were laughing, he played the second half like a 38-year-old at the YMCA -- and a really good 38 year old at the YMCA," May said.

"If I play Monday," Lendeborg said before catching himself. "I mean, when I play Monday, I'm going to be a corner 3-point shooter. That's all I got."

Somehow, I don't think Dan Hurley believes that.