Who's Playing

Bethany (WV) Bison @ Youngstown State Penguins

Current Records: Bethany (WV) 0-1, Youngstown State 7-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 14, 2023 at 6:30 p.m. ET Where: Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

What to Know

The Bethany (WV) Bison will head out on the road to face off against the Youngstown State Penguins at 6:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Beeghly Physical Education Center. Bethany (WV) might want some stickum for this game since the team gave up 29 turnovers on Sunday.

Bethany (WV) had to start their season on the road , and it wasn't the start they were hoping for. They took a serious blow against the Colonels, falling 121-56. Bethany (WV) was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 60-28.

Meanwhile, Youngstown State came tearing into Saturday's match with three straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 15 points) and they left with even more momentum. They secured a 72-68 W over the Broncos.

The Bison's loss dropped their record down to 0-1. As for the Penguins, they pushed their record up to 7-3 with that victory, which was their third straight on the road.