Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Youngstown State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Detroit 38-23.

Youngstown State entered the matchup having won six straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it seven, or will Detroit step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Detroit Titans @ Youngstown State Penguins

Current Records: Detroit 5-9, Youngstown State 8-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Detroit is 2-8 against Youngstown State since January of 2020 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The Detroit Titans will be staying on the road to face off against the Youngstown State Penguins at 2:00 p.m. ET at Beeghly Center. The Titans are expected to lose this one by 14.5 points, so we'll see if that gives them a bit of motivation.

Last Sunday, Detroit suffered a bruising 76-53 loss at the hands of Wisconsin.

Detroit's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of Orlando Lovejoy, who posted 20 points, and Grant Gondrezick II, who earned 20 points. Lovejoy's performance made up for a slower contest against Davidson two weeks ago.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Detroit struggled to work together and finished the game with only five assists. They were smoked by their opponents in that department as Wisconsin racked up 13.

Meanwhile, Youngstown State came tearing into last Saturday's game with five straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 22.8 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Spartans by a score of 72-64.

Detroit's loss dropped their record down to 5-9. As for Youngstown State, they pushed their record up to 8-5 with the win, which was their third straight on the road.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's matchup: Detroit has been dynamite from deep this season, having made 37.3% of their threes per game. It's a different story for Youngstown State, though, as they've only made 28.4% of their threes this season. Given Detroit's sizable advantage in that area, Youngstown State will need to find a way to close that gap.

While only Youngstown State took care of their fans the last time they played, both teams pleased bettors by covering the spread. As for their next game, Youngstown State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 14.5 points. This contest will be Detroit's eighth straight as the underdogs (so far over this stretch they are 5-2 against the spread).

Odds

Youngstown State is a big 14.5-point favorite against Detroit, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 14.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 137 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Youngstown State has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Detroit.