Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Youngstown State and the win they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. They have jumped out to a quick 42-38 lead against Green Bay.

If Youngstown State keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 19-7 in no time. On the other hand, Green Bay will have to make due with a 16-10 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

Green Bay Phoenix @ Youngstown State Penguins

Current Records: Green Bay 16-9, Youngstown State 18-7

How To Watch

What to Know

The Green Bay Phoenix and the Youngstown State Penguins will face off in a Horizon League clash at 1:30 p.m. ET on February 10th at Beeghly Center. Green Bay has been getting the ball to fall more lately as they've increased their point totals each of their last four games.

It may have taken overtime to finish the job, but Green Bay ultimately got the result they hoped for on Thursday. They came out on top against the Colonials by a score of 81-76.

Meanwhile, Youngstown State also got the better of their opponent in overtime on Thursday. They walked away with a 97-85 victory over the Panthers. The oddsmakers set the bar high with a 160-point over/under, but they still managed to beat it.

The Phoenix have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight matchups, which provided a massive bump to their 16-9 record this season. As for the Penguins, they pushed their record up to 18-7 with that victory, which was their fifth straight at home.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: Green Bay have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9 threes per game. However, it's not like Youngstown State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.2 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Green Bay took a serious blow against the Penguins in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, falling 95-65. Can Green Bay avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Youngstown State is a big 9.5-point favorite against Green Bay, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Penguins as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 140 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Youngstown State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Green Bay.