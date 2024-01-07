Who's Playing
IUPUI Jaguars @ Youngstown State Penguins
Current Records: IUPUI 5-11, Youngstown State 10-5
How To Watch
- When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Youngstown State is 9-1 against IUPUI since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 1:30 p.m. ET at Beeghly Physical Education Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Youngstown State has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell just short of the Norse by a score of 79-76.
Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact IUPUI found out the hard way on Thursday. They took a serious blow against the Colonials, falling 92-48. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points IUPUI has scored all season.
The Penguins' defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 10-5. As for the Jaguars, their defeat was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 5-11.
Sunday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Youngstown State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for IUPUI, though, as they've been averaging only 30.1 rebounds per game. Given Youngstown State's sizeable advantage in that area, IUPUI will need to find a way to close that gap.
Youngstown State beat IUPUI 93-79 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Will Youngstown State repeat their success, or does IUPUI have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Series History
Youngstown State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against IUPUI.
- Feb 25, 2023 - Youngstown State 93 vs. IUPUI 79
- Jan 07, 2023 - Youngstown State 105 vs. IUPUI 74
- Feb 19, 2022 - Youngstown State 74 vs. IUPUI 61
- Feb 03, 2022 - Youngstown State 61 vs. IUPUI 55
- Feb 20, 2021 - Youngstown State 77 vs. IUPUI 70
- Feb 19, 2021 - IUPUI 72 vs. Youngstown State 70
- Feb 01, 2020 - Youngstown State 91 vs. IUPUI 76
- Dec 28, 2019 - Youngstown State 83 vs. IUPUI 73
- Feb 14, 2019 - Youngstown State 75 vs. IUPUI 73
- Jan 12, 2019 - Youngstown State 82 vs. IUPUI 76