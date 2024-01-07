Who's Playing

IUPUI Jaguars @ Youngstown State Penguins

Current Records: IUPUI 5-11, Youngstown State 10-5

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 7, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Youngstown State is 9-1 against IUPUI since January of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Sunday. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 1:30 p.m. ET at Beeghly Physical Education Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Youngstown State has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell just short of the Norse by a score of 79-76.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact IUPUI found out the hard way on Thursday. They took a serious blow against the Colonials, falling 92-48. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points IUPUI has scored all season.

The Penguins' defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 10-5. As for the Jaguars, their defeat was their fifth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 5-11.

Sunday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: Youngstown State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for IUPUI, though, as they've been averaging only 30.1 rebounds per game. Given Youngstown State's sizeable advantage in that area, IUPUI will need to find a way to close that gap.

Youngstown State beat IUPUI 93-79 in their previous meeting back in February of 2023. Will Youngstown State repeat their success, or does IUPUI have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Youngstown State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against IUPUI.