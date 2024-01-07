Who's Playing

IUPUI Jaguars @ Youngstown State Penguins

Current Records: IUPUI 5-11, Youngstown State 10-5

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for Youngstown State. The Youngstown State Penguins and the IUPUI Jaguars will face off in a Horizon League battle at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Beeghly Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Youngstown State has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell just short of the Norse by a score of 79-76.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact IUPUI found out the hard way on Thursday. They took a serious blow against the Colonials, falling 92-48. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points IUPUI has scored all season.

The Penguins' defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 10-5. As for the Jaguars, they bumped their record down to 5-11 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road.

Sunday's matchup is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Youngstown State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for IUPUI, though, as they've been averaging only 30.1 rebounds per game. Given Youngstown State's sizeable advantage in that area, IUPUI will need to find a way to close that gap.

Youngstown State was able to grind out a solid victory over IUPUI in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 93-79. Does Youngstown State have another victory up their sleeve, or will IUPUI turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Youngstown State is a big 18.5-point favorite against IUPUI, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 18.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Youngstown State has won 9 out of their last 10 games against IUPUI.