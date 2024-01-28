Who's Playing

N. Kentucky Norse @ Youngstown State Penguins

Current Records: N. Kentucky 11-10, Youngstown State 15-6

How To Watch

When: Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET

Sunday, January 28, 2024 at 1:30 p.m. ET Where: Beeghly Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Center -- Youngstown, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After three games on the road, Youngstown State is heading back home. The Youngstown State Penguins and the N. Kentucky Norse will face off in a Horizon League battle at 1:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Beeghly Center. N. Kentucky took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Youngstown State, who comes in off a win.

Youngstown State has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won seven contests by 22 points or more this season. They steamrolled past the Jaguars 78-50 on the road. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.9% better than the opposition, as Youngstown State's was.

Meanwhile, N. Kentucky unfortunately witnessed the end of their three-game winning streak on Thursday. They took a 63-58 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Mastodons. N. Kentucky didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

The Penguins have been performing well recently as they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 15-6 record this season. As for the Norse, their defeat ended a four-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 11-10.

Keep an eye on the arc in Sunday's contest: Youngstown State have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 9.3 threes per game. It's a different story for N. Kentucky, though, as they've been averaging only 5.6 threes per game. Given Youngstown State's sizeable advantage in that area, N. Kentucky will need to find a way to close that gap.

Youngstown State couldn't quite finish off N. Kentucky in their previous matchup on January 4th and fell 79-76. Will Youngstown State have more luck at home instead of on the road?

Series History

N. Kentucky has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Youngstown State.