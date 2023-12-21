Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between Youngstown State and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this afternoon. Sitting on a score of 38-32, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

Youngstown State entered the matchup having won six straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it seven, or will Navy step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Navy Midshipmen @ Youngstown State Penguins

Current Records: Navy 3-6, Youngstown State 9-3

How To Watch

When: Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET

Thursday, December 21, 2023 at 2 p.m. ET Where: Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

The Navy Midshipmen will head out on the road to face off against the Youngstown State Penguins at 2:00 p.m. ET on Thursday at Beeghly Physical Education Center. Both squads will be entering this one on the heels of a big victory.

Navy scored the most points they've had all season to find success on Sunday. They steamrolled past the Shoremen 91-33 at home. That 91-33 margin sets a new team best for Navy this season.

Meanwhile, Youngstown State waltzed into their game Monday with five straight wins but they left with six. They simply couldn't be stopped as they easily beat the Titans 117-45 at home. That looming 117-45 mark stands out as the most commanding margin for Youngstown State yet this season.

The Midshipmen pushed their record up to 3-6 with that win, which was their third straight at home. They've been dominating during the matches in that stretch too, as they've won by an average of 33.67 points. As for the Penguins, their win bumped their record up to 9-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Navy have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.4 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Youngstown State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 42.7 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Navy beat Youngstown State 80-67 in their previous matchup back in November of 2022. The rematch might be a little tougher for Navy since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Youngstown State is a big 9.5-point favorite against Navy, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Penguins as a 10.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series History

Navy won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.