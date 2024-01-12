Who's Playing

Wright State Raiders @ Youngstown State Penguins

Current Records: Wright State 9-8, Youngstown State 12-5

Youngstown State and Wright State are an even 5-5 against one another since January of 2019, but not for long. Both teams will face off in a Horizon League battle at 9:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Beeghly Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: the pair posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Last Wednesday, the Penguins beat the Mastodons 93-85. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Youngstown State.

Meanwhile, Wright State had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Wednesday. They put the hurt on the Colonials with a sharp 101-76 victory. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 58-37.

The Penguins have been performing well recently as they've won nine of their last 11 matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 12-5 record this season. As for the Raiders, they now have a winning record of 9-8.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Youngstown State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 81.5 points per game. However, it's not like Wright State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 85.8 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Looking ahead, Youngstown State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. For those looking to play the spread, keep Youngstown State's opponent in mind: they have a solid 6-3 record against the spread vs Wright State over their last nine matchups.

Youngstown State is a slight 1.5-point favorite against Wright State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Penguins as a 2-point favorite.

The oddsmakers are expecting fireworks from the offense and set the over/under at a high 165.5 points.

Youngstown State and Wright State both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.