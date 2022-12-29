Who's Playing

Cleveland State @ Youngstown State

Current Records: Cleveland State 7-6; Youngstown State 9-4

What to Know

The Cleveland State Vikings won both of their matches against the Youngstown State Penguins last season (86-80 and 64-61) and are aiming for the same result Thursday. Cleveland State and Youngstown State will face off in a Horizon League battle at 8 p.m. ET at Beeghly Physical Education Center. These two teams seek to continue their momentum from their previous wins.

The Vikings took their matchup against the Mount St. Joseph Lions last Wednesday by a conclusive 78-48 score.

Meanwhile, the stars were brightly shining for Youngstown State in a 76-65 win over the Central Michigan Chippewas last week.

Cleveland State is expected to lose this next one by 7. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 1-4 ATS when expected to lose.

Cleveland State is now 7-6 while the Penguins sit at 9-4. A couple offensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Vikings are stumbling into the game with the 52nd fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 67.5 on average. Youngstown State's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with 85 points per game on average, good for ninth best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 8 p.m. ET

Thursday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

Odds

The Penguins are a solid 7-point favorite against the Vikings, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

Cleveland State have won 11 out of their last 16 games against Youngstown State.