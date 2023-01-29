Who's Playing
Detroit @ Youngstown State
Current Records: Detroit 8-14; Youngstown State 16-6
What to Know
The Detroit Titans and the Youngstown State Penguins will face off in a Horizon League clash at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 29 at Beeghly Physical Education Center. Youngstown State should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Titans will be looking to right the ship.
Detroit came up short against the Robert Morris Colonials this past Friday, falling 85-77.
Meanwhile, Youngstown State narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 77-73.
Detroit is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.
Detroit is now 8-14 while the Penguins sit at 16-6. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Titans are stumbling into the contest with the third most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.2 on average. Youngstown State's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with 84.1 points per game on average, good for sixth best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.
How To Watch
- When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET
- Where: Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Odds
The Penguins are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: -111
Series History
Detroit have won ten out of their last 15 games against Youngstown State.
- Jan 12, 2023 - Youngstown State 84 vs. Detroit 79
- Feb 11, 2022 - Youngstown State 82 vs. Detroit 69
- Jan 30, 2021 - Detroit 77 vs. Youngstown State 72
- Jan 29, 2021 - Detroit 78 vs. Youngstown State 75
- Feb 13, 2020 - Youngstown State 76 vs. Detroit 72
- Jan 11, 2020 - Youngstown State 69 vs. Detroit 67
- Feb 02, 2019 - Youngstown State 72 vs. Detroit 70
- Dec 28, 2018 - Detroit 78 vs. Youngstown State 66
- Feb 16, 2018 - Detroit 94 vs. Youngstown State 84
- Jan 12, 2018 - Detroit 93 vs. Youngstown State 91
- Feb 04, 2017 - Detroit 90 vs. Youngstown State 80
- Jan 16, 2017 - Detroit 87 vs. Youngstown State 71
- Mar 05, 2016 - Detroit 92 vs. Youngstown State 79
- Feb 06, 2016 - Detroit 94 vs. Youngstown State 92
- Jan 02, 2016 - Detroit 96 vs. Youngstown State 87