Who's Playing

Detroit @ Youngstown State

Current Records: Detroit 8-14; Youngstown State 16-6

What to Know

The Detroit Titans and the Youngstown State Penguins will face off in a Horizon League clash at 2 p.m. ET Jan. 29 at Beeghly Physical Education Center. Youngstown State should still be feeling good after a victory, while the Titans will be looking to right the ship.

Detroit came up short against the Robert Morris Colonials this past Friday, falling 85-77.

Meanwhile, Youngstown State narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 77-73.

Detroit is expected to lose this next one by 8.5. Those sticking with them against the spread have guts, to put it politely, as the squad has let down bettors in their past three games.

Detroit is now 8-14 while the Penguins sit at 16-6. A couple numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: The Titans are stumbling into the contest with the third most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 77.2 on average. Youngstown State's offense has more to brag about, as they they enter the matchup with 84.1 points per game on average, good for sixth best in college basketball. So the cards are definitely stacked in their favor.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 2 p.m. ET

Sunday at 2 p.m. ET Where: Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

Odds

The Penguins are a big 8.5-point favorite against the Titans, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 8.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

Series History

Detroit have won ten out of their last 15 games against Youngstown State.