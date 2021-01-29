The Detroit Titans and the Youngstown State Penguins are set to square off in a Horizon League matchup at 5 p.m. ET on Friday at the Beeghly Physical Education Center. Youngstown State is 8-8 overall and 3-2 at home while the Titans are 4-8 overall and 2-3 on the road. The Titans have won seven of the last 10 head-to-head matchups against Jerrod Calhoun's squad.

However, the two conference foes have split those 10 matchups against the spread. This time around, the Penguins are favored by 1.5 points in the latest Youngstown State vs. Detroit odds from William Hill Sportsbook and the over-under is set at 149.

Youngstown State vs. Detroit spread: Youngstown State -1.5

Youngstown State vs. Detroit over-under: 149 points

Youngstown State vs. Detroit money line: Youngstown State -125, Detroit +105

What you need to know about Youngstown State

The Illinois-Chicago Flames typically have all the answers at home, but on Saturday Youngstown State proved too difficult a challenge. Youngstown State walked away with an 85-77 victory. Naz Bohannon had a dominant day in the victory, putting up 23 points, nine rebounds and four assists.

Bohannon is averaging 17.2 points and 8.5 rebounds a game this year for the Penguins. Daniel Ogoro also had 19 points off the bench. The freshman has played 30 or more minutes now in each of the last two games and has earned a serious role in the Youngstown State rotation.

What you need to know about Detroit

Meanwhile, Detroit beat the Oakland Golden Grizzlies 82-72 on Saturday. The Titans shot 52.6 percent from the floor in the win and Antoine Davis had 27 points and seven assists. Davis played every minute in the victory and has averaged 38.7 minutes per game this year.

He's putting up 20.7 points and 4.2 assists per contest and continues to be one of the most dynamic scorers in conference history having put up 1,760 points in his first 72 games. Bul Kuol, Dwayne Rose Jr. and Noah Waterman all reached double-figures in scoring as well in the win over Oakland.

How to make Youngstown State vs. Detroit picks

