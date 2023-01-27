The Oakland Golden Grizzlies will play their third straight road game when they face the Youngstown State Penguins on Friday night. Oakland has won the first two games of its four-game road trip, beating IUPUI and Detroit. Youngstown State had won five straight games before losing to Milwaukee last Saturday.

Tipoff is set for 9 p.m. ET. The Penguins are favored by 9.5 points in the latest Youngstown State vs. Oakland odds from Caesars Sportsbook, while the over/under is set at 153.5.

Youngstown State vs. Oakland spread: Youngstown State -9.5

Youngstown State vs. Oakland over/under: 154 points

Youngstown State vs. Oakland money line: Youngstown State -455, Oakland +345

Why Youngstown State can cover

Youngstown State will be returning home for the first time in 20 days, with its most recent home game being a 105-74 win against IUPUI. The Penguins are coming off a successful four-game road trip that featured wins over Detroit, Oakland and Green Bay. They had way too much firepower for Oakland to handle in that Jan. 14 meeting, cruising to an 85-69 win as 3-point road favorites.

Brandon Rush poured in 30 points for Youngstown State in the first meeting with the Golden Grizzlies, knocking down 11 of 16 from the floor. Oakland is getting set for its third straight road game and its second one this week, so the mileage is starting to pile up. Youngstown State is 8-2 in its last 10 home games and has covered the spread in five of its last six games overall.

Why Oakland can cover

Oakland has been in excellent form of late, with its lone loss since Christmas coming against Youngstown State. The Golden Grizzlies have won their other seven games, including consecutive road wins against IUPUI and Detroit in their last two games. They were 4-point underdogs in their 76-67 upset win at Detroit on Monday, as Jalen Moore scored 32 points to lead Oakland to the win.

Moore is one of four players on the team who is scoring in double figures, as sophomore forward Trey Townsend is leading the way with 16.6 points and 7.2 rebounds per game. Townsend had a huge game against IUPUI last week, scoring 26 points and grabbing 15 rebounds in a double-double effort. Oakland has won five of the last seven meetings between these teams and has covered the spread in six of the last eight games.

