Who's Playing

Robert Morris @ Youngstown State

Current Records: Robert Morris 7-8; Youngstown State 10-5

What to Know

After a three-game homestand, the Robert Morris Colonials will be on the road. Robert Morris and the Youngstown State Penguins will face off in a Horizon League battle at 7 p.m. ET Thursday at Beeghly Physical Education Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Colonials came up short against the Cleveland State Vikings on Saturday, falling 63-54.

Meanwhile, Youngstown State was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 76-71 to the PFW Mastodons.

Robert Morris is expected to lose this next one by 7.5. The odds have been favorable for them against the spread on the road this season, even if it's been tough sledding overall. They are 5-1 ATS in away games but only 8-5 all in all.

Robert Morris came out on top in a nail-biter against Youngstown State when the two teams previously met in March of last year, sneaking past 77-73. The Colonials' win shoved the Penguins out of the playoffs, so they have a target on their back.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio

Beeghly Physical Education Center -- Youngstown, Ohio Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Penguins are a big 7.5-point favorite against the Colonials, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Penguins as an 8-point favorite.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Youngstown State have won six out of their last ten games against Robert Morris.