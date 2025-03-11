The top-seeded Robert Morris Colonials will battle the fourth-seeded Youngstown State Penguins for the 2025 Horizon League Tournament championship on Tuesday night. Youngstown State defeated second-seeded Cleveland State 56-54, while Robert Morris outlasted sixth-seeded Oakland 79-76 in overtime in Monday night's semifinals. The Penguins (21-12, 13-7 Horizon), who have won seven of nine, are 2-1 on neutral courts this season. The Colonials (25-8, 15-5 Horizon), who have won nine straight, are 1-0 at neutral sites in 2024-25.

Tipoff from Corteva Coliseum in Indianapolis is set for 7 p.m. ET. The teams have split two games this season, with Robert Morris earning a 72-70 win in their last matchup on Jan. 22. Robert Morris is a 4-point favorite in the latest Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris odds from SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 138.5. Before making any Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris picks, check out the college basketball predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.

Now, the model has set its sights on Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris. Here are the college basketball lines and trends for Robert Morris vs. Youngstown State:

Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris spread: Robert Morris -4



Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris over/under: 138.5 points

Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris money line: Robert Morris -185, Youngstown State +153

YSU: The Penguins are 6-4 against the spread in their last 10 games

RMU: The Colonials are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games

Why you should back Robert Morris

Senior guard Kam Woods has been on a roll of late. He has reached double-digit scoring in each of the last six games, including three double-doubles during that stretch. In Monday's semifinal win over Oakland, he poured in 23 points, while adding seven assists and four rebounds. In 35.6 minutes per game, he is averaging 14.8 points, 5.1 assists, 4.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals.

Also helping power the Colonials is sophomore forward Alvaro Folgueiras. He is coming off a 12-point, four-rebound, three-assist and three-block effort in the win over Oakland. In an 83-62 win over Wright State in the quarterfinals, he registered a double-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks. In 29.3 minutes per game, he is averaging 14.2 points, 9.3 rebounds, three assists, 1.5 steals and 1.1 blocks.

Why you should back Youngstown State

Senior guard Nico Galette has registered eight double-doubles on the season. In a 72-67 quarterfinal win over Purdue Fort Wayne, he poured in 22 points and grabbed 10 rebounds. He just missed a double-double in Monday's semifinal win over Cleveland State, scoring nine points, while grabbing 12 rebounds, dishing out four assists and making three steals. In 31.1 minutes per game, he is averaging 12.7 points, 7.2 rebounds, three assists and 1.3 steals.

Senior guard Ty Harper has scored 20 or more points in two of the past three games. In the quarterfinal win over Purdue Fort Wayne, he poured in 20 points. He had 21 points, five assists and three rebounds in an 88-79 loss at Northern Kentucky on March 1. In 26.9 minutes per game, he is averaging 10.4 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists.

How to make Youngstown State vs. Robert Morris picks

SportsLine's model is leaning Over on the total, projecting 149 combined points.

So who wins Robert Morris vs. Youngstown State, and which side of the spread cashes in well over 60% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the spread to jump on, all from the advanced model that is up nearly $1,900 on its college basketball picks dating back to 2023, and find out.